Sheff G Drops Off "Drum Dummy"

Mitch Findlay
September 23, 2021 14:20
Drum Dummy
Sheff G

Sheff G plots his return with the release of his new single "Drum Dummy," which arrives complete with some animated visuals.


Sheff G has officially turned twenty-three today. To celebrate, the Brooklyn rapper has come through to deliver a new single "Drum Dummy," which arrives complete with some animated visuals. Featuring his longtime collaborator GreatJohn on the beat, the track gives Sheff ample space for introspection, showcasing a different side of his artistry. 

"Now she wanna rub on me, hold my gun for me, thinkin' she the one for me," reflects G, speaking on his inability to fully trust anyone outside of his immediate circle. "I'm up, they wanna see me back down, they left me, the same ones, they turnin' back now." It's a story all too often experienced by young rappers, and it's impressive to see Sheff G meeting his opposition with strong will and a defiant spirit.

Check out the rapper's new song "Drum Dummy" now, and be sure to show some birthday appreciation for Sheff G in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

Now she wanna rub on me,
Hold my gun for me, thinkin' she the one for me, 
I'm up, they wanna see me back down, 
They left me, the same ones, they turnin' back now

