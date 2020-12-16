Sheff G Drops 11-Track "Proud Of Me Now" Album Ft. Sleepy Hallow

He wasn't going to let 2020 end without sharing another project. Back in May, Sheff G delivered his sophomore album One & Only, a 12-track record that only boasted two features from Sleepy Hallow and Young AP. Wanting to close out this wild year with a bang, the New York drill artist returns with Proud of Me Now, an album where he holds things down on his own aside from his "Tip Toe" collaboration with Hallow that was released back in August.

This is Sheff G's first project since inking a deal with RCA Records months ago. The rapper, along with his Winner's Circle Entertainment collective, made the announcement back in August. “We're happy to be here. We worked hard and led the streets for a minute," Sheff G said at the time. "Now it's time to take this whole thing over. We did that. And there’s more coming." Check out Proud of Me Now and let us know what you think of Sheff G's latest.

Tracklist

1. Lights On

2. No Negotiations

3. Proud Of Me Now

4. Mistakes

5. Tip Toe ft. Sleepy Hallow

6. Anyone

7. Eeny Meeny Miny Moe

8. Shooting Star

9. Dead Broke

10. I'll Be There

11. G-Lock On Me