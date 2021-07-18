Sheff G, born Michael Williams, was arrested on July 15 for the criminal possession of a weapon, which is a felony in New York City. He was booked into the Otis Bantum Correction Center in East Elmhurst, New York. His bail was remanded, so he will stay behind bars until August 18, which is when he will get a chance to see a judge.

Sheff G's importance to the Brooklyn drill movement cannot be overstated. He had a great 2020, finding success in the projects Proud of Me Now and One and Only. Last month, he released a new banger "Start Some Shyt."

The Brooklyn drill rapper has had several run-ins with the law as of late. In January, Sheff G was arrested on charges of illegal gun possession after cops found a .45 caliber handgun during a routine traffic stop.

“We will vigorously defend these charges,” said Sheff's attorney, Mitchell Elman, at the time. “I have no further comment at this time.”

Sheff's recent arrest occurred right as Winner's Circle signee Eli Fross was arrested for a Times Square shooting. Fross is currently facing attempted murder and weapons charges after shooting at a man during a road rage incident.