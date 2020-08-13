mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Drop "Tip Toe" Following RCA Records Deal Announcement

Erika Marie
August 12, 2020 22:08
0 Views
00
0
Sheff G, Sleepy HallowSheff G, Sleepy Hallow
Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow

Tip Toe
Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Winners Circle Entertainment has now partnered up with RCA Records, and to celebrate, we receive "Tip Toe."


A new partnership has been solidified. News has been shared that Winners Circle Entertainment—a collective that includes label co-owner Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, Eli Fross, producer Great John and is co-owned and operated by a management conglomerate made up of Jeremy "Jerm" Soto and Karel "White" Jorge—has inked a deal with RCA Records. “We're happy to be here. We worked hard and led the streets for a minute. Now it's time to take this whole thing over. We did that. And there’s more coming,” says Sheff G.

To kick off their new deal, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow shared their single "Tip Toe," a song that samples Tiny Tim’s 1968 hit, “Tiptoe Through the Tulips.” Pop culture fact: Tiny Tim died of a heart attack while performing the song. Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow put their rap spin on the Great John-produced single, so give it a few spins and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Birkin bag in the back and she cap a lot
I do drugs, I trap a lot (Hol' on)
Bad b*tch, fat ass and she laugh a lot (Wait)
She be in the club, shake ass a lot (That's a fact)
Don't send the addy 'cause we got the drop (Uh-huh)

Sheff G
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  0
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Sheff G Sleepy Hallow
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Drop "Tip Toe" Following RCA Records Deal Announcement
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject