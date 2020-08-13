Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Drop "Tip Toe" Following RCA Records Deal Announcement

A new partnership has been solidified. News has been shared that Winners Circle Entertainment—a collective that includes label co-owner Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, Eli Fross, producer Great John and is co-owned and operated by a management conglomerate made up of Jeremy "Jerm" Soto and Karel "White" Jorge—has inked a deal with RCA Records. “We're happy to be here. We worked hard and led the streets for a minute. Now it's time to take this whole thing over. We did that. And there’s more coming,” says Sheff G.

To kick off their new deal, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow shared their single "Tip Toe," a song that samples Tiny Tim’s 1968 hit, “Tiptoe Through the Tulips.” Pop culture fact: Tiny Tim died of a heart attack while performing the song. Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow put their rap spin on the Great John-produced single, so give it a few spins and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Birkin bag in the back and she cap a lot

I do drugs, I trap a lot (Hol' on)

Bad b*tch, fat ass and she laugh a lot (Wait)

She be in the club, shake ass a lot (That's a fact)

Don't send the addy 'cause we got the drop (Uh-huh)