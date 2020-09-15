mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Assist Woo Reyz On "Curved Rough"

Aron A.
September 15, 2020 15:56
Woo Reyz enlists Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow for a brand new banger.


Woo Reyz is a mysterious figure. As I write this, I'm still trying to figure out just who he is. However, that might be the point. He's been releasing some major singles alongside prominent names in the Brooklyn drill circle, for a while now, it would seem. Sheff G's highly anticipated single, "Curved Rough" has only been teased on social media over the past few years but Woo Reyz has brought it to life in its entirety. This week, he returned with "Curved Rough" ft Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow. The sinister production creeps like a bandit in the night while Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow's deliver hard-hitting triplet flows.

Check out Woo Reyz new single, "Curved Rough" ft. Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow.

Quotable Lyrics
Can't dance, black .40 in my pants
Black shooters in the back 
You can tell that I got it, just look at how I stand
We do not play like a dummy
Hooligans, packin' that tool again
We only came for the money

