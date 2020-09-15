Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Assist Woo Reyz On "Curved Rough"

Woo Reyz is a mysterious figure. As I write this, I'm still trying to figure out just who he is. However, that might be the point. He's been releasing some major singles alongside prominent names in the Brooklyn drill circle, for a while now, it would seem. Sheff G's highly anticipated single, "Curved Rough" has only been teased on social media over the past few years but Woo Reyz has brought it to life in its entirety. This week, he returned with "Curved Rough" ft Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow. The sinister production creeps like a bandit in the night while Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow's deliver hard-hitting triplet flows.

Check out Woo Reyz new single, "Curved Rough" ft. Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow.

Quotable Lyrics

Can't dance, black .40 in my pants

Black shooters in the back

You can tell that I got it, just look at how I stand

We do not play like a dummy

Hooligans, packin' that tool again

We only came for the money