Sheek Louch Grabs Whispers, Styles P & Jadakiss For "Saint Ides Flow"

The LOX have been cranking out music as if they're introducing themselves to the world together as a unit. Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch reunited for the latest album from The LOX, Living Off Xperience while both Jadakiss and Styles have offered excellent solo projects. Sheek Louch is up next. As he prepares for the release of Beast Mode 4, he returned with another record off of the project, "Saint Ides Flow," uniting with his fellow members from The LOX as well as Whispers. "Saint Ides Flow" is an ode to the East and the West. The production samples Tha Dogg Pound's "New York New York," a beat that Biggie later used for his St. Ides commercial. They bring it back to Yonkers with their sharp wordplay and precise delivery that they pride themselves on.

Check the song out below. Beast Mode 4 drops Friday.

Quotable Lyrics

My first Rollie, Meek Mill was in elementary

Mention me, I'm here to address the oppressors

In a Tesla, they shit is all in detainment like wrestlers

And they know there's consequences, they won't do it

They showed me where the bag is at, I go through it