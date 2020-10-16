Sheek Louch Drops Off "Beast Mode 4" With Jadakiss, Benny, Styles P & More

Sheek Louch has been one of the game's most consistent, continuing to drop hard-hitting material for well over two decades. Today marks the arrival of another new chapter, the fourth installment in his ongoing Beast Mode series. Featuring appearances from his fellow-LOX members Styles P and Jadakiss, not to mention Benny The Butcher, M.O.P's Lil Fame, Ghostface Killah, and more, Beast Mode 4 should prove a welcome arrival for longtime fans of the legendary hip-hop crew.

Off the top, Sheek makes it clear that his title isn't only for show, setting things off with the socially-conscious "Hellen Riots" and dropping a few gems for the attentive listeners. "Saint Ides Flow" finds him reuniting with Jadakiss and Styles P over a bouncy instrumental, and another legendary clique gets a shout-out on the mid-album standout "Onyx." Ghostface Killah reunites with his former Wu-Block collaborator for "Angel Dust," a classy meeting of the bosses that brings back the mafioso rap spirit. And closing things out is the sinister "How We Do," which finds Sheek spitting some G'd up bars over a spooky uptempo instrumental.

Be sure to check the brand new album out right now, and show some love to one of the grimiest in the game, Sheek Louch. And for more where that came from, there's always the new LOX album Living Off Xperience to dive into.