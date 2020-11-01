Sheek Louch & Dave East Team Up For "Clear My Mind"

Sheek Louch came through on this Halloween season with a new mixtape, titled Gorillaween Vol. 3. The brief project is packed with bangers, such as the Dave East featured "Clear My Mind." This single is a vibe: chill enough to spark one up to but hood enough to get gully to. The instrumental is creates an air of peace and calm, which fits with the title of the track. An inspiring piano and steadily paced percussions meld to make a cheerful beat that pulls at emotional strings when the violins come in.

Sheek takes the first verse and smoothy saunters over the instrumental before delivering a truly heartfelt hook. Dave East appears on the second verse, and doesn't switch up his style much to deliver bars about passion and drive. You can bump this one in a variety of settings, sit back and enjoy.

Quotable Lyrics

It's 24 hours in a day

Do you hustle? Do you hate?

Or complain about how you could've been great

How you really wanted to rap

But nobody gave you that break

You wanted to go to the NBA

But your coach wouldn't let you play