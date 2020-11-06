mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sheck Wes Surprises Fans With New Single "Rich One Day"

Alex Zidel
November 06, 2020 16:25
Sheck Wes returns with a boisterous new single, titled "Rich One Day".


Travis Scott is having an outstanding year, inking some of the most coveted marketing deals with huge brands like McDonald's, Sony's PlayStation 5, Land Rover, Fortnite, and more. That's in addition to the three #1 singles he has released in the span of a year. It's also supplemental to the work he's put in with his Cactus Jack boys.

Sheck Wes is one of the most fundamental parts of the Cactus Jack roster. He's been on somewhat of a hiatus as of late but that doesn't mean that he can't jump right out and surprise us with a single if he wants to.

He did just that this afternoon, releasing the boisterous "Rich One Day".

The track and accompanying video see Sheck Wes taking a trip to the desert in the Middle East, riding around on four-wheelers with his crew.

Listen to the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I still eat Chick-fil-A every Sunday
They open up for me and the gang when we want it
If that pussy fire, make a round-trip, a one way
We've been movin' peaceful, might have to kill you n***as one day
In a Lamb' truck, this is not a Buick EnclavÐµ
They want me to brag, I want to be king of thÐµ country

