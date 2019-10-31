Sheck Wes Is Back With New Single & Video "YKTS"

Something about Halloween just feels like the right time for Sheck Wes to drop some new music. It's been a very quiet year for the New York rapper, who blew up off the success of his viral smash "Mo Bamba." Since then, he's been trying to recreate the same level of popularity for one of his singles but, unfortunately, nothing has fully stuck with the masses. Performing a lengthy festival run this summer, Sheck Jesus put on for all of Cactus Jack Records by bringing his energetic vibes to main stages across the country. His music is a little spooky in nature, usually featuring the artist uttering his bars in ominous tones, which is what makes it perfect to drop today. That remains consistent on his new track "YKTS."

The fresh cut was released several moments ago with a video directed by White Trash Tyler. Showing the rapper riding around in his Lambo and goofing off on camera, Shecky tells the world that he basically had to raise himself, reminding us of how hard he's worked to get to this point in his career. Hiding the pain, the star rapper isn't about to go down a rabbit hole. He's making the most of this year and reminding everybody that he can still craft some crazy party vibes.

Are you adding this to the playlist for tonight?

Quotable Lyrics:

I gotta go and get mine

I catch places, catch flights

I just copped a new ride

Used to finesse MTA for the swipe

Now it's different foreigns when I slide