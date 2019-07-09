A$AP Rocky is currently behind bars in Sweden for an altercation between his crew and a few gentlemen who were seen harassing him. The rapper's facing six years in prison and he's being detained in solitary confinement. It's not uncommon to hear about how unfairly European police treat Black Americans and Rocky isn't the only rapper who's dealt with unjust treatment by Swedish authorities in recent times.

Sheck Wes is definitely on board with the #FreeFlacko movement and it's not just because he's a fan of the rapper. He took to Twitter to recount an encounter he had with police in Sweden who he claims were incredibly aggressive towards him. This clearly isn't an issue that just Wes or Rocky have faced but many other Americans who've gone to Europe in general.

"Police frisked me and the whole gang down in Sweden and stripped searched my mans with no consent and we just had too agree shit was wild aggressive, and that’s fucked up," he wrote. "EUROPEAN countries police always just tryna make and use examples and on tourists that’s unsturdy."

He added: "Free Rocky."

Many have called for his freedom with others claiming that they won't perform in the country due to the way authorities are treating Rocky. Tyler, The Creator, ScHoolboy Q, and Lil Yachty have pledged to boycott performing in Sweden because of the situation.