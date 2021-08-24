mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

ShayBo Drops Off New Project "Queen Of The South"

Aron A.
August 23, 2021 20:18
Queen Of The South
Shaybo

ShayBo shares new project ft. Jorja Smith, Wale and more.


Earlier this year, Jorja Smith put a massive spotlight on rising star Shaybo when they collaborated on Jorja's Be Right Back project. ShayBo has continued to raise the bar with each release and now, she's slid through with her latest project, Queen Of The South. The 11-song project is largely handled by ShayBo but the few guest appearances that pop up on the tracklist bring out the best in her. Jorja returns the favor on the single, "My Sister." Wale also makes an appearance on the following track, "No Worries," and DreamDoll comes through on "Broke Boyz." 

The project also includes the previously released single, "Friendly" ft. Haile.

Peep the latest body of work from Shaybo below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section. 

