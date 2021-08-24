ShayBo Drops Off New Project "Queen Of The South"

Earlier this year, Jorja Smith put a massive spotlight on rising star Shaybo when they collaborated on Jorja's Be Right Back project. ShayBo has continued to raise the bar with each release and now, she's slid through with her latest project, Queen Of The South. The 11-song project is largely handled by ShayBo but the few guest appearances that pop up on the tracklist bring out the best in her. Jorja returns the favor on the single, "My Sister." Wale also makes an appearance on the following track, "No Worries," and DreamDoll comes through on "Broke Boyz."

The project also includes the previously released single, "Friendly" ft. Haile.

The project also includes the previously released single, "Friendly" ft. Haile.