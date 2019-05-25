mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shay Lia Debut EP "Dangerous" Is Here Featuring Kaytranada & More

Shay Lia -  Dangerous

By
  May 24, 2019 20:39
  478 Views
Dangerous
meh
Audience rating 50 %(1)
VERY HOTTTTT
Editors rating
Shay Lia comes through with her latest EP, "Dangerous."

Montreal's Shay Lia made an introduction to the world roughly five years ago when she appeared on Kaytranada's single, "Leave Me Alone." Within those five years, she's continued to release a ton of music, as well as collaborate with other names such as Stwo, BadBadNotGood, and more. Now, she's ready to make a formal introduction as she unleashes her debut project, Dangerous.

Complete with seven tracks in total, Shay Lia released her debut EP Dangerous this morning. She's been gearing for the project's release for a minute. Earlier this month, she released the single, "Voodoo" with Buddy which was a promising effort of what was to come. Her latest project not only features Buddy but also some previous collaborators such as Kaytranada and BadBadBadNotGood. Additionally, Kojey Radical joins her on the song, "Want You."

Peep the project below. 

Shay Lia montreal Kaytranada BADBADNOTGOOD Kojey Radical
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Shay Lia Debut EP "Dangerous" Is Here Featuring Kaytranada & More
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject
HotNewHipHop

NEWS

TOP100

SONGS
MIXTAPES