Shay Lia Adds Four New Songs To The Deluxe Edition Of "Dangerous" EP

Shay Lia's satin voice grabbed people's attention through her collaborations with acclaimed producer Kaytranada. Earlier this year, the Djiboutian-raised and Montreal-based artist provided listeners with an opportunity to get further acquainted with her by releasing her Dangerous EP. The project proved her to be one of R&B's most promising stars and got her longlisted for the Polaris Music Prize.

While her voice perfectly suits a sultry ballad, Shay Lia thrives on an uptempo track. For the deluxe edition of Dangerous, she enlisted Dam-Funk to give a west coast re-freaking to her already-groovy collaboration with Buddy, "Voodoo". Model and singer, Shaun Ross, lends his vocals to a new rendition of "Blue", which was produced by Kaytranada and BADBADNOTGOOD. She added "So Brand New" to the tracklist, a funky re-recording of a song released on her SoundCloud page years ago. An entirely-fresh bop comes in the form of "Find A Way", which features a killer beat from Junia T.

Upon sharing Dangerous (Deluxe), Shay Lia wrote in an Instagram post that "the first era is official complete." Considering how impressive this debut is, it's exciting to think about where she'll take her sound next. Stream the new tracks below and listen to the whole project if you haven't.