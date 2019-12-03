Famed producer Shawty Redd, real name Demetrius Lee Stewart, has a bone to pick with Atlanta police officers after he claims he was unjustly arrested. He's known for crafting hits for T.I., Pusha T, Jeezy, Yo Gotti, Lil Jon, Gucci Mane, and Snoop Dogg, but Stewart recently found himself on the wrong side of the law. According to a report by TMZ, Stewart was visiting the Hyatt Centric Midtown hotel in Atlanta in early November when management reportedly called the authorities on the producer.

The outlet states that an incident occurred between Stewart and the manager where the producer was spotted walking around the hotel with a bottle of beer. The manager told him to leave, but Stewart reportedly explained that he was a guest and made his way back to his room. The exchange rubbed the manager the wrong way so they called the police and Responding officers were sent to Stewart's room to escort him off of the property. Stewart asked what he did wrong and why he was being accused of trespassing, and the officer just replied that the hotel has the right to remove anyone, at any time, as they see fit. That wasn't an acceptable answer for Stewart as he continued to demand to know why he was being asked to leave.

It didn't take long for the situation to escalate and soon Stewart was in handcuffs. TMZ states that the charges against Stewart were later dropped, but the producer is reportedly considering taking legal action against the hotel.