While Shawn Mendes has been in many headlines lately surrounding his North American tour and his new love with Camila Cabello, the Canadian-born singer has now just stepped into some controversy regarding some old racist tweets. During a recent Q&A a Black fan asked the "Senorita" singer about past tweets where he used the N-word and other offensive statements.

"Why has it never been acknowledged?" the fan asked the singer. "We get a lot of hate for us supporting you, knowing that this has been, like, your past. And not to say that this is you now, or anything like that, it's just really important for us to know, like, how you are?"

As for Shawn's response, he put some of the blame on friends who stole his phone and shared messages to his feed considering the high number of followers he had.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"I just think that a lot of things just need to be moved on from. But I also think that the things that were saw, like I had friends when I was 14 who would, like, take my phone and, like, post things of them. Because they thought it was funny that I had like 2,000 followers and it was this big thing, and they'd post photos of themselves," he explained.

"At the time I was just, like, not thinking about it. I had no idea I was going to have 50 million followers. Which doesn't make it any better, but um, yeah, totally. I mean, I apologize for everything insensitive I said in the past, but with that being said, yeah, I think that's not my personality."

What do you think of his response?