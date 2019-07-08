Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have known each other for some time and only recently have they been questioned of being a couple. The duo dropped off a steaming single a couple of weeks back dubbed "Senorita" that had fans going wild considering how they close they got in the music video. “We've known each other for about four years now, and I really love Shawn as a person and he's always been there for me. I'm lucky I found someone like that early on what I started this!" Camila said when the video was first released.



Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Last week we posted about Camila and Shawn spotted holding hands on the Fourth of July and now TMZ has caught up with them yet again, cuddling on the sidewalk post-brunch. The possible couple was spotted in West Hollywood and were beaming together. They're either really good friends or just beginning their relationship, still wanting to keep it under wraps.

Camila even attended one of Shawn's recent shows and wrote a sweet note on her Instagram story, "@shawnmendes you couldn't be more amazing. wow."

Shawn was recently asked plain and simple if he and Camila are a couple and while he shook his head saying no, we think it's a white lie until the duo feel comfortable sharing it with the world.