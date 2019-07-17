Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had their fans going wild since they dropped off their collaborative track "Senorita" that was accompanied by a steamy music video. The duo was spotted around town since the release, cuddling up on the streets but it still wasn't a definite answer considering Shawn denied that they were a couple shortly after.



Mike Windle/Getty Images

All such inquiries can be put to rest since Shawn and Camila have been spotted yet again, this time get real close and having a short make-out session for people to see. The couple was having brunch at Dottie's True Blue Cafe in San Francisco last week when someone captured them getting intimate.

Camila recently opened up to Clash on her relationship with Shawn and how she'll always love him. "I’ve never had a lot of friends. I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust," she told the publication. "I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me."

"I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry," she added. "To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare."