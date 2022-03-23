During his time in the league, Shawn Marion was a very solid player who made quite the mark with the Phoenix Suns and the various other teams he got to play for. In many ways, he is an underappreciated player who was a true staple of the mid-2000s NBA. With that being said, Marion is also heavily criticized for his shooting form, which is among the ugliest jump shots in the entire history of the NBA.

On Tuesday, Marion was actually in a Twitter Spaces conversation in which the group was talking about NBA GOATs. That's when Marion went on an all-time great rant about how people continuously rag on him for his jumper. Marion went on to say "suck my dick," all while reiterating his credentials, as well as his contributions to the Suns franchise. Needless to say, he was fired up and it led to some phenomenal content.

Per Marion:

“They talk about my motherfucking shot, but nobody in the fucking league shoots the same. Get the fuck out of here. I’m shooting 35-40 percent from the fucking three-point line at one point in my career. I was a very consistent jump shooter, so you are going to sit there and talk about my motherfucking shot, but don’t want to talk about everything else I did on the fucking floor? Get the fuck out of here. Suck my dick. Like seriously, I’m averaging 20 plus points and over ten rebounds a game at 6″7′ in a league that is dominated by bigs at the time. Dominated by power forwards and centers, and then I’m getting two blocks, and I’m getting two-plus steals per game. And you want to sit there and talk about my motherfucking shot? Don’t nobody in the league shoot the same. Really? Look, I’m top five – you go back, who got the number one winning percentage in Phoenix Suns history? N**** Me! I’m top five in almost every category in Phoenix Suns’ history. Go back and look at it, numbers don’t lie. I’m talkin’ straight facts, I don’t play these games.”

Marion certainly has a point as his jump shot had no bearing on his percentages. Having said that, he still gave us a pretty amazing rant, that will forever be remembered in Twitter Spaces history.

You can check out some of Marion's highlights, down below.