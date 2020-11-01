Shawn Kemp was certainly a dominant force in the NBA back in the day, especially in Seattle where he was teamed up with Gary Payton. The two made it to the NBA Finals in 1996 and while they lost in six games to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, they certainly put up a great fight.Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, they certainly put up a great fight.Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, they certainly put up a great fight.

Now, Kemp is getting into the entrepreneurial spirit as he recently opened up his very own Marijuana dispensary in Seattle. The NBA star has been very adamant about the positive effects weed can have on your body, especially if you're in pain. Recently, Kemp spoke to TMZ about his experiences with weed and how he even used it during his playing career.

"When I played, absolutely we smoked pot back in the day when we played. We was responsible with it but we definitely smoked," Kemp said. "For me, with arthritis and different pains in your body, [marijuana] is the perfect solution. Sometimes guys don't like to pop the pills, some guys, they don't wanna take those chances, so this is another way of taking care of yourself professionally, with doing it the right way."

Numerous sports leagues have been tough on players who use Marijuana, specifically the NFL who has suspended players for using the drug, all while promoting pills to their players. Kemp says weed is among the best solutions and that with his platform, he hopes to open even more shops in the future.

