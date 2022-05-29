While Shaq has been getting in heated arguments with Charles Barkley over Jimmy Butler, his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal has been preparing to tie the knot with her fiancé, Keion Henderson. The Basketball Wives star got married this Saturday in Anguilla.

It appears to have been a powerful ceremony which carried a lot of weight for Shaunie since she had just come off a death in the family. "I just lost my dad in February," she said in an interview with People. "So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle. Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The bride's three sons, Myles, Shareef, and Shaqir, all of whom she had with Shaq, walked her down the aisle in front of almost 200 guests. Her two daughters, Amirah and Me'arah, were also there. The ceremony took place on a golf course, and gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed. Shaunie wore a sparkling dress and veil by Jean Louis Sabajai and Henderson was in a Dolce & Gabbana tux. The two had been engaged since November of 2021.

Shaq recently went on record taking blame for the failure of his and Shaunie's marriage. In an interview with The Pivot Podcast, the former basketball star and current basketball commentator said, "I was bad. She was awesome. She really was. It was all me."

Shaunie has had nothing but good things to say about her new husband, Keion. According to her, Henderson has been "amazing to just step into our lives and fill a void that’s been there for a minute … ’cause I haven’t had somebody." She is especially proud of his relationship with her children: "They love him, which makes me love him even more."

Congratulations to the happy couple.

