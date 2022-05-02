Shaun Sloan & G Herbo Join Forces On "In The Sun"

Shaun Sloan and G Herbo just came through with an inspiring new record over the weekend titled, "In The Sun." The song is expected to appear on Sloan's forthcoming album and boasts production from Sloan and Trademark. The two rappers reflect on losing loved ones and mental health. Sloan comes through on the first verse as he describes the loss of a family member before G Herbo takes on the second verse of the record. Herbo, specifically, earned serious praise for her contributions to the record and his honesty.

Sloan's new project will serve as the follow-up to 2021's Pain Purposes Only. The project boasted appearances from Mozzy, Landstrip Chip, and Tink.

G Herbo's unveiled a slew of incredible guest appearances this year and dropped off "Locked In" in early February.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I left the hood, I'm all good

But my mental health ain't

I keep my family safe, can't keep myself safe

I can't grieve, I need a lesson

I got cheese beneath the blessin'

No more squeezin' Smith & Wesson

I can't breathe 'cause I been stressin'

