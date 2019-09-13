Veteran point guard Shaun Livingston announced his retirement from the NBA on Friday, bringing to an end his 15-year career.

Livingston broke into the league in 2004 out of Peoria Central High School in Illinois as the Los Angeles Clippers fourth overall pick in the 2004 draft. A devastating knee injury threatened to derail his career at the age of 21, as he dislocated his left knee cap and broken his left leg in just his third season, forcing him to learn how to walk again.

Livingston's comeback story included stops with several teams along the way, including the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Bobcats, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. In total, he played for eight different teams during a 10-year span, but he kept on grinding. The 34-year old guard spent the last five seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors, where he went on to win three NBA championships.

Check out his retirement announcement below: