Livingston calls it quits with his three championship rings.
Veteran point guard Shaun Livingston announced his retirement from the NBA on Friday, bringing to an end his 15-year career.
Livingston broke into the league in 2004 out of Peoria Central High School in Illinois as the Los Angeles Clippers fourth overall pick in the 2004 draft. A devastating knee injury threatened to derail his career at the age of 21, as he dislocated his left knee cap and broken his left leg in just his third season, forcing him to learn how to walk again.
Livingston's comeback story included stops with several teams along the way, including the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Bobcats, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. In total, he played for eight different teams during a 10-year span, but he kept on grinding. The 34-year old guard spent the last five seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors, where he went on to win three NBA championships.
Check out his retirement announcement below:
After 15 years in the NBA, I’m excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath. Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams. I wasn’t supposed to be here. Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others. “The injury” gave me a chance to find and prove to myself (and the world) that I wouldn’t be defined by my circumstances. With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered.
To my pops that told me to “go get the big ball” I THANK YOU. To my Grandpa that always showed me there was more to life than basketball I THANK YOU. To my Uncles that helped raise me like I was one of their own, THANK YOU. To my wife and kids...the future IS BRIGHTER than our past, and I couldn’t see myself taking on this chapter without you. To all of my teammates, coaches, TRAINERS, staff, my journey is a collection of experiences, and those of you that helped me along the way, THANK YOU! To all the fans and anybody else that inspired me, supported me, cheered for me, or even said good words about me, THANK YOU. “The greatest gift we can give is service to others” #Raiseaglass