Shaun King, the well-known author and activist, took to social media Sunday morning to reveal that his 19-year-old daughter, Kendi King, is recovering after being struck by a car while walking in Manhattan.

King described watching his daughter in the ICU as “24 of the hardest hours of our lives,” while sharing that she has suffered a brain injury and several serious body injuries.

Many supporters and celebrities took to his comments to encourage him in his time of need. Yandy Smith of Love & Hip Hop ATL said, “We need her. We need you and Rai. We need you to be mentally sound. So we are all praying. Please try to get some rest. Sending love and blessings to your family always.”

In a follow-up Instagram post, King admitted that it has been a tough year for him and his family, all around. "This year has been brutal and has tested our resolve in ways you just can't prepare for," he wrote. Nonetheless, after being accused of stealing money from a GoFundMe and profiting from Chadwick Boseman's death, he stated how they're still here and still love each other.





His wife, Ria King, also shared a post following the incident. In her caption, she asked for everyone to “Continue to pray specifically for complete brain healing, no seizures, and full memory functioning.”

Kendi herself also took to social media herself to share a picture of her bleeding head following the incident. She stated, “Got hit by a car and didn’t break a single bone.” She further detailed her pleasant-enough hospital experience, from the nurses to the food. View the somewhat graphic photo here.

Since Sunday, Kendi has moved out of the surgical ICU and has started physical and cognitive therapy. King has high hopes that if she meets her goals, she will be able to come home soon.

Her family asks that everyone keeps them in their prayers.

