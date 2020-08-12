Shaun King previously said that there were two people he would never support if they ended up on the ballot: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

"I'll be frank and tell you two Democrats that I am 99% sure I won't be supporting - primarily because of their dismal history on criminal justice reform over the course of their entire careers. Joe Biden & Kamala Harris," he wrote on Twitter in 2018. "They both helped build & advance mass incarceration."

After Kamala Harris was named Biden's official pick to become his VP though, Shaun King changed his tune and people couldn't be less pleased about it.

"That's it for me. I am incredibly proud to see a brilliant Black woman, and HBCU grad, chosen as a Vice Presidential nominee," wrote King after finding out the news. "I've done political work my whole life. It's rarely things dreams are made of. Kamala Harris is the most progressive VP nominee in American history."

What happened to mass incarceration? Just forgot about it?

This isn't the first time that Shaun King has found himself between a rock and a hard place as it seems as though the general public is getting tired of his takes and his wishy-washiness.

King has explained why he switched up on Kamala and Joe, saying: "I’ve been a strong critic of Biden & Harris on issues of justice. She has grown and evolved on policing & justice. Especially this summer."

Check out some of the reactions to his about-face.

