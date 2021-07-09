Well, it looks like RMR has officially been introduced to the world of celebrity rumors. Every other day, there's an outrageous story being shared with the masses through gossip magazines, blog websites, and more. This week, that story involved world-renowned actress Sharon Stone and rapper RMR.

63-year-old Sharon Stone and 25-year-old RMR have been spotted on a few separate occasions, with the actress even rocking one of RMR's trademark face masks in one photo. While sources assumed that the two were dating, it appears as though that isn't the case. Paparazzi photographers caught up with Stone in Beverly Hills as she shopped with her 21-year-old son Roan, and they both laughed hysterically when the paps asked about RMR.



Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

"You couldn't have asked a funnier question, I think," replied Roan after his mother was asked whether or not she's dating RMR. She may not have directly answered but her laughing tells the full story. As she walked back to her car, another photographer slipped on the ground, so she helped him up before getting into the driver's seat of her Bentley.

There you have it... it appears as though RMR and Sharon Stone might just be close friends for right now.

