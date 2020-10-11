During a mental health-themed episode of The Talk, Sharon Osbourne candidly discussed her struggles with depression and a suicide attempt in 2016.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

"Four years ago, I was finding things very, very difficult—and I've been medicated for 28 years ... but four years ago, I tried to take my life and it wasn't for attention," she told the hosts. "I just couldn't bear it."

After attempting to take her own life, Osbourne entered a treatment facility, where she met two women who inspired her to find hope.

"They weren't even related. Young girls, and both of them, their mothers had committed suicide," she said. "And it messed them up so bad, that they couldn’t cope with their lives and that shocked me into, 'C'mon, am I going to do this to my family, to my babies? No way.' And that shocked me — it was like an electric shock and it was like, get it together. It was like, 'Look at these two girls. If I try this again, this could be my kids.'"

The 68-year-old Osbourne is married to Ozzy Osbourne, the lead singer of the legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath. She came to prominence after starring in the reality TV series The Osbournes.

