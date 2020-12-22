"Shark Tank" Star Kevin O'Leary Thinks He Resembles Post Malone

Celebrity lookalikes are fun when you find random people who don similar faces as famous figures, but people aren't so sure about this latest comparison of Post Malone. The rap-rocker has look all his own, but a Shark Tank star believes that he and Posty could have been twins back in the day. Multi-millionaire businessman Kevin O'Leary popped up on Facebook and shared a split photo of himself and Malone, saying that he resembles the Hollywood's Bleeding star.

"Lots of fans have been saying I looked like @postmalone without the face tats in my youth!" O'Leary captioned his photo. "What do you think, long lost cousins? Maybe we should have a jam session in 2021!" The response to O'Leary's declaration evoked memes galore as many failed to see the resemblance, but there were a few who co-signed that he and Post could be distant relatives.

"More like Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top before he grew the beard out," one person commented. Another stated, "Pretty close there Kevin, if he can sing the blues like you can play them would be a very cool thing! Saw you play live and you’ve got chops!" Who knows, maybe Post Malone will make a surprise appearance on Shark Tank in the future. Check out the post below and let us know if the comparison is warranted.