He reportedly had a few issues with his son partnering with the Los Angeles Lakers for the Summer League, but Shaquille O'Neal has yet to comment on the news about his Shareef O'Neal's reported new deal. Last month, Shareef revealed that he and his NBA icon father "bumped heads" when he decided to move forward with the pre-draft workout with the Lakers.

"He knows I'm working out with teams. But I'm not going to lie, we ain't talked about this. I'm kind of just going through it. He didn't do any pre-draft workouts; he just got straight on the [Orlando Magic], so it's a different grind," Shareef said back in June. "So, he didn't want me to do this, and I know he probably doesn't want me saying this, but sorry. We're both grown, we'll get past it."



Later, Shareef joined the Summer League and played with the Lakers for six games, but according to a new report, he's now headed to the G League Ignite. Sports writer Shams Charania shared the news on Twitter in a brief post.

"After playing for the Lakers in Summer League, Shareef O’Neal – the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal – is signing a six-figure contract with the NBA G League Ignite, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium," he wrote.

Shareef hasn't addressed the rumor, but days ago, he dropped off a highlight reel of his time with the Summer League. The G League Ignite was reportedly established in 2020 as a way for players to not only develop their talents but to receive professional experience with industry-level coaching while receiving a paycheck. CBS Sports added that it was an "alternative to college basketball."

