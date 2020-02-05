Kobe and Gianna Bryant's passing has come as a shock to the basketball community and over the past week, fans, family, and peers have been in mourning. One of the people who knew Kobe was none other than Shareef O'Neal who is the son of NBA legend, Shaq. Shareef used to talk to Kobe all the time as the Bryant would give the young basketball player some advice on the game. Shareef also knew Gianna which makes the situation even more heartbreaking.

According to TMZ, Shareef is honoring Kobe and Gianna with a tattoo. Recently, Shareef took to his Instagram story where he showed off a tattoo depicting Gianna' Number 2 Mamba jersey. Next to the jersey is Kobe's two numbers: 8 and 24.

LeBron James recently got his own Kobe Bryant tattoo which depicts a black mamba snake next to a rose. The tattoo also features Kobe's two numbers. Even Anthony Davis got similar ink which just goes to show the kind of impact Kobe had on the game of basketball and its players.

Over the next few weeks, months, and perhaps even years, we're sure we will see even more tributes pour in for one of the best players to ever step on a court.