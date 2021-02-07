Shaquille O'Neal is hosting a pregame show prior to kickoff at the Super Bowl, Sunday, that will feature celebrity competitions, musical performances, and more. O'Neal described SHAQ Bowl as "the ultimate Big Game Sunday Countdown show."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

“I’ve been watching football for a long time and the pregame stuff has always been boring. So we’re going to change it, especially with everyone at home this year,” O’Neal recently told the Associated Press. “We’re going do something that’s fun and entertaining.”

Terrell Owens and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson will serve as co-hosts for the event. The competitions that will be held during the show include a sports obstacle course, dodgeball, tug-of-war, a dance challenge, and more.

“After sitting down with my team … I realized there was a real need to bring Americans the ultimate Big Game Sunday Countdown show,” Shaq told Pollstar. “What do people watch before the big game usually? Nothing! A bunch of old guys in suits who used to play when I was a kid. We are about to change that all up …. It’s about time, am I right?”

O'Neal is expected to perform as DJ Diesel alongside the Migos and Jack Harlow for a special halftime show during the SHAQ Bowl.

The SHAQ Bowl will begin at 3:00 PM ET, February 7th, on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, and SHAQBowl.com.

