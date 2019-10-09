Over the past couple weeks, Shaq has been going back & forth with Trailblazers point guard Damian Lillard in a friendly, but competitive rap battle. The two have both taken to wax to release diss tracks aimed at one another, sending shots about each other’s NBA career and lifestyles. It all started after Dame went on "The Joe Budden Podcast" and questioned the NBA legend's rap skills which led to Shaq dropping the first diss track a few days later.

Despite the back & forth exchanges, many people think Shaq may have gotten the better end of Damian, and his son is one of those people. TMZ caught up with Shaq’s son, Myles O’Neal, last night and asked him about the feud which he think is already over.

"My dad bodied Dame Lillard," Myles O'Neal says ... "That's all I need to say. It's over, he won."

Continuing on, “the first round, he beat him with the bars," Myles said of Shaq. "The second round, he beat him with the bars again and the beat. Damian Lillard has to pick better beats. I love Dame Lillard, he’s a great basketball player, but rapping-wise, my dad has platinum records. What do you have? Nothing!"

Check out the run in with Myles (below) and let us know what you think!