Shaquille O'Neal's classic signature sneaker, the Reebok Shaqnosis, is reportedly making a return to retailers this year in celebration of the iconic silhouette's 25th anniversary. Among the colorways set to release is the OG black & white design, as well as a hairy, grey suede "Year of the Rat" iteration.

The Reebok Shaqnosis originally made its retail debut back in late 1995 when Shaq, then a member of the Orlando Magic, was establishing himself as one of the most dominant athletes on the planet. Appropriately named the Shaqnosis, the iconic high-tops are highlighted by a dizzying design of swirling overlays with Shaq's unmistakable logo stationed on the base of the tongue and heel.

A release date for the Reebok Shaqnosis "Year Of The Rat" has not yet been announced, but the Chinese New Year is coming up on Saturday, January 25. Needless to say, we expect the drop to take place sometime around then.