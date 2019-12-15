Shaquille O'Neal's classic signature sneaker - the Reebok Shaqnosis - is reportedly headed back to retailers in the very near future, with some reports suggesting the kicks could drop before the new year.

Appropriately named the Shaqnosis, the iconic high-tops are highlighted by a dizzying design of swirling black overlays set atop a crisp, white leather upper with Shaq's unmistakable logo stationed on the base of the tongue and heel.

Allsport USA/Allsport

The Reebok Shaqnosis originally made its retail debut back in late 1995 when Shaq, then a member of the Orlando Magic, was establishing himself as one of the most dominant athletes on the planet. With 2020 serving as the 25th anniversary of the hypnotic sneakers it wouldn't surprise us if even more colorways are in the works for next year.

Take a closer look at the OG Reebok Shaqnosis colorway below, and stay tuned for the official release date.

Reebok Shaqnosis

Reebok Shaqnosis

Reebok Shaqnosis

Reebok Shaqnosis

Reebok Shaqnosis

Reebok Shaqnosis