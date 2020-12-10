Some people think it's time for Uncle Shaq to log off of Instagram because, this week, while he was tuned into Megan Thee Stallion's live-stream, he dropped a comment on impulse that is giving folks some serious "creep" vibes.

Megan Thee Stallion came through with her bare face and strong knees on Instagram Live this week, hosting over 48,000 people simultaneously, but one person's comment is shining through among the rest.

Shaquille O'Neal spent some time watching the superstar rapper doing her thing, which involved a twerk session and some fun with her fans. Shaq was seemingly very entertained by her dancing, commenting that he was "watching that booty", which rubbed some people the wrong way.

"This give me creepy uncle vibes," wrote one commenter after the comment was re-posted by gossip page The Neighborhood Talk. "This is disturbing & giving me pervert vibes," said another.

For the last few months, Shaq's personal life has been unclear. Up until a while ago, he was reported to be dating Laticia Rolle, but they have since broken up. Megan Thee Stallion is also currently single, but she has said in her songs that she's not necessarily interested in settling down with anyone.

Do you think there's any mutual interest on the part of Megan? Recently, she's gotten flirty comments from the likes of Michael B. Jordan, who may be more in her league.