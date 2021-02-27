Like many other retired sports stars, Shaquille O'Neal is the owner of multiple businesses. When he's not on television giving his NBA takes as a sports commentator or traveling the world attending parties as a DJ, Shaq acts as the owner of multiple franchises and eateries. In 2016, the Los Angeles Lakers icon reportedly purchased a Krispy Kreme donut shop in Atlant—and not just any store, but one that has its place in history. It's reported that in 1968 when thousands traveled to the ATL to mourn the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. following his assassination, Krispy Kreme handed out cases of food to attendees.

Weeks ago, reports surfaced that Shaq's Krispy Kreme had gone up in flames, and following an investigation, it was concluded that an arsonist was the culprit. The blaze occurred on February 10 while two employees were inside and thankfully, they were able to flee to safety without injury. Surveillance footage shows the suspect lurking around the property and to help entice the public to help locate the person responsible, police have offered a $10K reward for information that would aid in identifying the person in the video.

"The fire that occurred at @krispykreme Doughnuts (295 Ponce de Leon) on February 10th, 2021 has been determined to be a result of ARSON," officials said. "We are seeking the public’s help in identifying & locating the suspect in these pictures."

Shaq isn't swayed by the setback and has vowed to rebuild "stronger than ever." Check out footage from the blaze above.

