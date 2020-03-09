ShaqIsDope Repackages Old Drops For "ShaqIsDope 1.5"

In his latest entry, Toronto's ShaqIsDope has delivered on his ShaqIsDope 1.5 project, following up 2017's self-titled outing. This time around, Shaw crafts an EP that effectively repackages previously-released drops, creating one listen for fans.

Among the tracks included on the project are a the August 2018 track "Regulate, a trio of cuts, "Plenty Days," "Losing My Soul," and "This Life," all released in October 2018, and the June 2019 cut "Try Me." Production comes from the likes of Money Montage, Jimmy Havier, Kelly Portis, Prezident Jeff, and Smallz.

The new packaging comes after a busy 2019 in which ShaqIsDope unleashed on a heavy slew of loose drops as fans continue to await the official follow-up to 2017's album.