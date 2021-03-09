mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

ShaqIsDope Drops Off New Single "Blame Game"

Mitch Findlay
March 09, 2021 14:06
ShaqIsDope comes through with his first single of the year, looking inward on the introspective "Blame Game."


Toronto's own ShaqIsDope recently dropped off one of his "best songs ever" -- or so he claims in an Instagram caption -- with the atmospheric and lyrically-driven "Blame Game." Over an instrumental from Nyce Sound, Shaq follows-up a melodic chorus with some introspective bars. "Got a way with the words I'm heavenly gifted, got enough fire to make the devil suspicious," he raps, his flex tempered by the track's contemplative vibe. "The hell I'm living in ain't complete without a mistress / told this girl I love her once, all I heard back was crickets."

For those who can appreciate a bit of self-analysis on wax, there's plenty to appreciate where "Blame Game" is concerned. Especially once he widens the scope to reflect on some of the problems plaguing society; while it's not uncommon to hear American artists speak on systemic racism in the police force, it's important to hear the Canadian perspective on the topic. "Nowadays some cops kill you if you know your rights," he raps. "Depending on your skin, you'll make it home at night."  

There's a lot to unpack on this one -- be sure to check out the latest from ShaqIsDope right now, and look for big things from the Torontonian emcee in the future.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Got a way with the words I'm heavenly gifted,
Got enough fire to make the devil suspicious,
The hell I'm living in ain't complete without a mistress
Told this girl I love her once, all I heard back was crickets

