NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has teamed up with Skechers to launch a line of basketball sneakers for kids. The Shaq x Skechers partnership resulted in two different styles, the Durafusion and the Powershot, both of which are available today for $52 each.

"I think kids are going to love the way the new styles look and they’ll love playing in them even more,” Shaq said in a press release a few weeks ago. “These boys and girls might not be dunking yet, but I can’t wait to see them posting up in their new Shaq by Skechers footwear!”

As seen in the images embedded below, the Shaq by Skechers Durafusion comes equipped with a knit upper, while the Powershot is highlighted by a strap that extends across the laces.

Of the first-ever Shaq x Skechers collection, Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, says, “This all-new children’s basketball collection is an important addition to our offering, so it’s only fitting that we’re launching with the help of one of the biggest and best players in NBA history. Fans everywhere continue to enjoy Shaq’s enthusiasm for the sport, so we know kids will be excited to wear his shoes while on the court or at play. We couldn’t ask for a better brand ambassador to help bring athletic footwear to elementary and middle schoolers in a new and exciting way.”

Shaq by Skechers Durafusion/Skechers

Shaq by Skechers Powershot/Skechers

