Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant didn't always see eye-to-eye during their run as teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers, despite the fact that they won three consecutive championships.

Kobe's recent comments about Shaq's work ethic, and Shaq's response about Kobe not passing enough, has reignited some of their past issues, including a story about how Shaq and the Lakers tried to freeze Kobe out if he was jacking up too many shots.

During a recent episode of the Kanell and Bell podcast, former Suns guard Raja Bell described how Shaq used a sort of hand signal to alert his teammates not to pass to Gordan Giricek when they were teammates in Phoenix during the 2007-08 season. According to Bell, this was a tactic Shaq first started using during his time with the Lakers.

Says Bell (H/T CBS Sports):