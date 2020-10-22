Shaq made the case for a Paul George trade, on his podcast.
If anyone knows what it takes to win an NBA championship, it would be Shaq. The NBA legend has won four titles throughout his career, including three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat. Having played in Los Angeles, Shaq understands the pressures of the city and he can typically tell when a player simply isn't going to cut it there.
Recently, on his "The Big Podcast With Shaq," the NBA legend took aim at Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers, noting that it would be best if he were to get out of LA. As Shaq explained in the clip below, the Clippers should try and get two solid players for George, as it would allow Kawhi to be the main option.
"You gotta use [George] to get 2 good solid players because I need Kawhi to be the man. See Kawhi, I don't want Kawhi to delegate," Shaq said. "See, when Kawhi was with Toronto he knew he was the man, everybody knew he was the man. Now you got one guy that thinks he's the man, one guy that is the man."
George has caught a lot of flack over the past few seasons due to his poor play in the postseason. This was especially true in the NBA Bubble as George was referred to as Pandemic P. Needless to say, the Clippers have big decisions to make, and if it were up to Shaq, PG wouldn't be a part of the team's future.
