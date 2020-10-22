If anyone knows what it takes to win an NBA championship, it would be Shaq. The NBA legend has won four titles throughout his career, including three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat. Having played in Los Angeles, Shaq understands the pressures of the city and he can typically tell when a player simply isn't going to cut it there.

Recently, on his "The Big Podcast With Shaq," the NBA legend took aim at Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers, noting that it would be best if he were to get out of LA. As Shaq explained in the clip below, the Clippers should try and get two solid players for George, as it would allow Kawhi to be the main option.