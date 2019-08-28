Former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal have made it clear that they're not beefing, despite the fact that they've been trading jabs as of late. And somewhere along the way, new Lakers center Dwight Howard caught a ricochet shot.

It all started when Kobe said he could have won 12 rings if Shaq was more committed to staying in shape.

"He'd be the greatest of all time. He'd be the first to tell you that. I wish he was in the gym! I would've had 12 fucking rings!" "Me and Shaq sit down all the time and I say, 'Dude if your lazy ass was in shape...'"

The Diesel responded on social media by calling Kobe a ball hog.

"U woulda had twelve if you passed the ball more especially in the finals against the pistons #Facts." He added, "You don't get statues by not working hard."

Bryant has since clarified that he and Shaq are "too old" to be beefing, and that he's got nothing but love for the Hall of Fame big man. That's when Dwite, er Dwight, got thrown under the bus out of nowhere.

Shaq responded to Kobe's tweet with the following:

"It’s all good bro, when I saw the interview, I thought you were talking about Dwite, is that how u spell his name lol"

Howard, who recently signed on with the Lakers, has a history with both Kobe and Shaq, including a beef with Shaq over the "Superman" nickname. As we know, Dwight and Kobe didn't exactly see eye-to-eye during his brief, one-year stint with the Lakers years ago.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.