NBA legend Shaquille O’Neille launched a collaboration with Papa John’s Pizza that features their largest slices ever.

O’Neille, who is also a Papa John’s board member and franchise owner, came up with the idea for the Shaq-A-Roni: a 16-inch extra-large pizza topped with 66 pepperoni and extra cheese, cut into eight massive slices.

“It was important to me for the Shaq-a-Roni to be bigger than just pizza," said O'Neal in a press release. "By giving my new pie a try, one dollar will be donated to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community to support COVID-19 relief, the fight against racial injustice, Boys & Girls Club of America, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and general community involvement."

Papa John’s created a special 3-D surprise for everyone who purchases the Shaq-A-Roni. Customers gain access to an exclusive Snapchat AR experience by pointing their phones at the box when the pizza arrives.

“We’re excited to combine all the best ingredients for coming together in support of our neighbors - a Shaq-sized pizza, topped with extra ingredients, with a donation from every purchase going back into our communities," said Rob Lynch, President and CEO of Papa John’s.

The Shaq-A-Roni pizza is available now at participating Papa John's locations nationwide until August 23.

[Via]