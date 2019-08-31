Earlier this year, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal was named Papa John's newest board member, as he became the board’s first African American director, as well as an investor in nine Papa John’s restaurants in Atlanta. Additionally, The Diesel now serves as an ambassador, as the pizza brand looks to repair their image.

As part of the rebrand, Shaq recently threw on the Papa John's delivery gear and handed out some pizzas throughout Los Angeles, including stops at a local temple, a community pool and an auto shop. Click here to watch the behind the scenes video.

According to CNN, the company will pay O'Neal $8.25 million over three years for the endorsement deal.

"Shaquille has an excellent entrepreneurial background, including as a restaurant franchise owner, and is a natural creative marketer," said Jeff Smith, chairman of Papa John's board of directors.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Shaq explained that he was a huge fan of Papa John's during his days at LSU, which made him want to get involved as the company looks to repair it's image.