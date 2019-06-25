Monday evening's NBA Awards had its share of surprises, but no one expected for Shaq Diesel to grab the mic to spit a few bars. Before taking to the stage to open the ceremony, Chris Tucker gave a few minutes of stand-up. The moment was interrupted by Shaquille O'Neal who took to the stage and began rapping, at a few points in autotune, with backup dancers on deck. The former NBA star even showed off a few dance moves with the famed dance crew Jabbawockeez, who left the stage when the drumline showed up.

After the...interesting...musical performance, Shaq proceeded to move on to his opening monologue. He poked fun at a few of his famous friends including Kobe Bryant, who wasn't in attendance, and Charles Barkley, who was right there in the crowd. His quip about the Los Angeles Lakers trade with the New Orleans Pelicans got social media talking when he said, "Yeah, they had to give up a lot. They literally had to cut their 'balls' off to make this trade." A side-by-side photo of Lonzo and LaVar Ball was projected onto the screen behind him.

Shaq wasn't above being the butt of jokes himself as comedian Jay Pharoah gave his hilarious impression of the show's host with Barkley and Kenny Smith.