NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal shot down comparisons between himself and Kobe Bryant with Joel Embiid and James Harden in an Instagram post on Sunday. Shaq shared a screenshot of a tweet recalling back to comparisons between the duos after Harden was initially traded to the Philidelphia 76ers.

"Remember when everyone was saying that Harden and Embiid was Kobe and Shag? Don't y'all ever say that again," the shared tweet reads.

"Only one superduo ever created, yea i said it, ONLY ONE," Shaq captioned the photo. "Miss u kobe."



Kendrick Perkins, who was one to voice the comparison at the time, apologized for the disrespect in the comments section of Shaq's post.

"My bad Big Fella for the disrespect!!!! That damn Harden," he wrote.

The 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs, last week, after losing 99-90 to the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Harden finished the game with just 11 points and nine assists.

Sunday wasn't the first time Shaq laughed off comparisons between the new 76ers duo and himself and Bryant. On an episode of his podcast, The Big Podcast, in March, he remarked, “No. Me and Kobe had eight years of damage together. No, not even close. N-O. H-No. And F-No. Figure it out.”

