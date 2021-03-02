There seems to be a never-ending list of things Shaquille O'Neal must try, and the next on the agenda is professional wrestling. The NBA Hall of Famer will be showing off his best moves in the ring for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Shaq has been watching the sport since he was a teenager, and he's more than thrilled to pit his 7'1" frame against any opponent. It's reported by ABC News that Shaq hasn't had much training when it comes to wrestling, but he recently visited the AEW training facility in Georgia dubbed the Nightmare Factory.

“I’m the type that if I have a look and see you do it, I got it,” O’Neal said. His NBA nickname "Shaq Diesel" was apparently first reserved as a wrestling name, so it seems that the sports icon is returning to his first, or second, love. “I’m the type, I can never back down from a challenge,” O’Neal shared with The Associated Press.

“I’m not a professional wrestler, but I’ve been in a match before. I’ve got a lot of moves in my arsenal," he continued. "When you step inside somebody’s world, you have to stick to what you’re masterful at. I’m not acrobatic. I’m not going to be jumping off the ropes. I’m coming with the power game. When I get hands on him, I’m going to display this power.”

Last month, we saw Snoop Dogg face-off for AEW, and last year, Mike Tyson made an appearance. Plenty of basketball icons have shown out for various wrestling companies or leagues, but Shaq is sure that his feature "will top them all." He'll be fighting with a mixed team match—man and woman—and his partner is reportedly Jade Cargill. They're set to go against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet for Dynamite that airs on Wednesday evenings.

[via][via]