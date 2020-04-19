NBA legend, and former teammate of Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal does not plan on watching Bryant's Hall-of-Fame induction ceremony later this year.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

"I'm actually not going to watch the Hall of Fame ceremony," O'Neal said on his podcast The Big Podcast with Shaq. "On the scale of sadness from 1 to 10, I'm finally at least at a 2 now. That would bring it back to a 7, 8, 9 and I can't right now. So I don't want to see old highlights that I'm already watching now."

O'Neal won three straight championships partnered with Bryant on the Lakers in the early 2000s. The two together made for one of the best duo's in NBA history.

"It would be great if his wife gave a speech or his mom or dad give a speech but I'll see that afterward," he continued "You know what would be nice? If they had a hologram. A hologram of him sitting next everybody else."

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died tragically in January 2020 during a helicopter crash. Bryant will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, August 29. Other inductees include Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. The ceremony has yet to be canceled for the coronavirus outbreak.

