It's been a while since we last saw Shaq in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers legend is easily one of the best big men to ever play the game and was incredibly dominant during his prime. Now, Shaq can be seen on Inside The NBA where he provides fans with hilarious analysis on some of the league's best players. One of his favorite players is Giannis Antetokounmpo who has been tearing up the court for the Milwaukee Bucks.

In a recent feature by ESPN, Shaq spoke about the modern NBA big man and whether or not he could play in today's game. These days, even big men are shooting three-pointers which is something Shaq was never able to do consistently. Regardless, Shaq believes he'd be fine in today's NBA and even compared himself to Giannis.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

"I would actually love to play in this NBA," O'Neal said. "I would bring a little bit more physicality. I would bring my length, I would bring my athletic-ness. So, before you say, 'Shaq can't play in this era today,' I'm already playing. My name is Giannis Antetokounmpo."

Shaq has been very complimentary of Giannis as of late so these recent comments shouldn't be all that surprising. In many ways, Giannis' dominance is the second coming of the four-time NBA champion.