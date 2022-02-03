Ben Simmons has not been having a good time with the Philadelphia 76ers this season as he has refused to play a single game for them. Simmons' absence has proven to be extremely distressing for the Sixers, and now, they are desperately trying to get a trade in the works. Of course, this could take a very long time as Sixers general manager Daryl Morey simply wants too much in return from the other teams in the league.

As for Simmons, he has been extremely annoyed by the slander that has come his way over these past few months. One person who has been quite critical of Simmons is none other than Shaq, who is a fellow LSU alumnus. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that Simmons was feeling a way as one of his own was trying to disparage his name on TNT.

Darron Cummings - Pool/Getty Images

During an episode of Shaq's podcast, the former NBA legend revealed that Simmons was so pressed that he actually slid into Shaq's DMs to confront him about some of the recent comments that were made. As you can see in the clip below, Shaq was very honest with Simmons, telling him that he is leaving Joel Embiid all alone right now.

Simmons seems to think that he is in the right here and that Shaq simply does not have the entire story. With that being said, Shaq was not amused and stated that while he wants Simmons to succeed, he still needs to be honest about what's going on.

Perhaps Simmons will take some of the advice to heart, especially as the playoffs get closer.